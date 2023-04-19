© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'What the Fortune Teller Would Have Said' by Shuly Cawood

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
If I had to compile a list of favorite guests to interview this author would be very high on my list.

Shuly Cawood returned to our studios to record this interview about her latest work, "What the Fortune Teller Would Have Said." Shuly can do it all; fiction and non-fiction; poetry, short stories, memoir, advice, and now this collection of flash non-fiction essays that follows a narrative arc which flows forth from right here in Ohio. Shuly grew up in Yellow Springs.

I always love talking to her. She's that rare combination; a brilliant writer who gives us sparkling, incandescent interviews. She has a new poetry collection coming out soon and I cannot wait to speak with her again about that book!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
