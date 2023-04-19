Book Nook: 'What the Fortune Teller Would Have Said' by Shuly Cawood

Shuly Cawood returned to our studios to record this interview about her latest work, "What the Fortune Teller Would Have Said." Shuly can do it all; fiction and non-fiction; poetry, short stories, memoir, advice, and now this collection of flash non-fiction essays that follows a narrative arc which flows forth from right here in Ohio. Shuly grew up in Yellow Springs.

I always love talking to her. She's that rare combination; a brilliant writer who gives us sparkling, incandescent interviews. She has a new poetry collection coming out soon and I cannot wait to speak with her again about that book!

