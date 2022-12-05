Book Nook: 'Racing the Light' by Robert Crais

Back in the 1990's Robert Crais would pass through Dayton regularly on book tours. Although he hasn't been here in quite a spell we have stayed in touch. Bob has done many interviews with me and he's always been one of my favorite guests. Over the years I have crossed paths with Bob at book conferences in New York and in California. One memorable encounter took place in Los Angeles, where Bob sets his novels. The year was 2007 and Bob gave me a ride across L.A. and pointed out some points of interest. We were on our way to the L.A. train station to attend a birthday party for the novelist Michael Connelly. Bob always finds a way to crack me up. As we were cruising along he slowed down for a moment and pointed over to an alleyway. He said: "now that would be a great place to hide a body!" These novelists, always working!

Racing the Light is the latest in his long running series and I think it is one of this old master's best books yet.During this conversation I asked him how long he is planning to keep writing novels? He gave me a great answer.

