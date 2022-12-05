© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook: 'Racing the Light' by Robert Crais

Published December 5, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST
'Racing the Light' by Robert Crais

Robert Crais returned to the show to talk about his latest Elvis Cole/Joe Pike novel. Crais is #2 on my list for the most appearances on the program.

Back in the 1990's Robert Crais would pass through Dayton regularly on book tours. Although he hasn't been here in quite a spell we have stayed in touch. Bob has done many interviews with me and he's always been one of my favorite guests. Over the years I have crossed paths with Bob at book conferences in New York and in California. One memorable encounter took place in Los Angeles, where Bob sets his novels. The year was 2007 and Bob gave me a ride across L.A. and pointed out some points of interest. We were on our way to the L.A. train station to attend a birthday party for the novelist Michael Connelly. Bob always finds a way to crack me up. As we were cruising along he slowed down for a moment and pointed over to an alleyway. He said: "now that would be a great place to hide a body!" These novelists, always working!

Racing the Light is the latest in his long running series and I think it is one of this old master's best books yet.During this conversation I asked him how long he is planning to keep writing novels? He gave me a great answer.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
