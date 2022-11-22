© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: November 22, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published November 22, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST
WYSO News Logo

WYSO Daily News Update: November 22, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Constitutional amendment opponents: A collection of voter rights and community organizations is calling on lawmakers to reject bills in the House and Senate that would change Ohio’s elections laws. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • ODOT salt: In the Miami Valley area, one Ohio Department of Transportation location is expanding to save money on salt. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley explains.
  • Red Cross blood drive: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting a serious flu season this year. That could impact blood supplies in hospitals nationwide. To prevent this, the American Red Cross is launching preemptive blood drives to get blood now. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.

  • Virtual giving tree: Montgomery County’s Stillwater Center will have a virtual holiday giving tree this year. The tree will provide a gift tag, which is a pledge to buy wish list items for a resident at the center. The virtual tree is a way for the community to bring holiday cheer to the center’s residents. The center is home for children and adults with profound developmental disabilities or significant medical needs. There is also a physical giving tree in the lobby of the Montgomery County Administration Building. Gifts from the pledges must be dropped off or shipped to the Stillwater Center by December 9th.
