WYSO Morning News Update: Officer in critical condition, suspect dead after shooting in Warren County

Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 13, 2022, with Chris Welter filling in for Mike Frazier:
- Officer involved shooting
(WYSO) - A man is dead and a police officer is in critical condition after a shooting in Warren County last night. The Clearcreek Township officer was shot in the head. The township’s police chief said the officer was careflighted to Miami Valley Hospital. Police said they originally responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the residence where the shooting occured. The Warren County coroner has identified Mark Evers as the man killed by police. The officer who was shot in the head has not yet been identified.
- Greene County COVID-19 risk level increase
(WYSO) - The COVID-19 transmission risk level for Greene County has been raised to high. Greene County Public Health said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the risk level this week due to increasing COVID infections in the county in the past seven days. The CDC recommends people in Greene County wear masks indoors and update their COVID vaccines and boosters. Preble, Montgomery, Darke, and Warren counties currently are at medium risk levels, while other counties in southwest Ohio are at low.
- MVRPC Active Transportation Plan
(WYSO) - The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission wants to make biking, walking and using mobility devices safer and easier. The Commission has introduced the final draft of the Active Transportation Plan.
- Ohio poll worker shortage
(WYO) - Ohio needs poll workers for the August 2nd special election in some counties. That includes Clark, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties. Poll workers are compensated. Reminder: seventeen year olds who have completed their Junior year of high school are eligible.