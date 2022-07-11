WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed suit against robocall companies alleging 'massive' scheme
WYSO Morning News Update for July 11, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Abortion rights advocates say they are hearing desperate stories
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Abortion providers in Ohio say they are hearing from pregnant people who are desperate now that the state’s six-week abortion ban is in place. The providers say they’ve been assisting people seeking abortions with information and links to financial assistance so they could receive abortion services in neighboring states. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Independent State legislature theory in Ohio
(Statehouse News bureau) - The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case on whether or not a North Carolina court had the power to implement its own congressional map after finding a previous proposal unconstitutional. The argument invokes a fringe legal doctrine known as the independent state legislature theory. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, there’s debate over whether this case can have a big impact on Ohio.
- Drowning in Great Miami River
(Dayton Daily News) - Moraine police on Sunday recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Great Miami River. The Dayton Daily News reports that a person called 9-1-1 on Sunday morning after seeing a body in the water. The man was then found between the Main Street overpass, and the West Carrollton low head dam. Police hadn’t identified the man on Sunday. But they said it was the same person who had been reported missing on Friday after jumping off the West Monument Avenue Bridge into the river. Rescue crews had been looking for him for the past several days.
- Robocall lawsuit
(WYSO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing some of the companies behind those annoying auto warranty robocalls. He says the defendants in the case sometimes called 77 million people a day. Yost alleges the robocall companies violated both the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and the Telemarketing Sales Rule. He's asking the companies to pay damages to the state which would go toward a robocall prevention program.
- Clark State weekend CDL classes
(WYSO) - Truck driving is one of the most in-demand jobs in our region, with more than 2,300 job postings on the state website OhioMeansJobs.com. That’s why Clark State College Commercial Transportation Training Center is adding courses to help fill that gap. The training center has resumed its weekend truck driving courses. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.