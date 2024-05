A Dayton Public Schools student appeared in an episode on Abbott Elementary this week.

Jordynn Farley, a seventh-grade theater student at Stivers School for the Arts, filmed several scenes in Abbott Elementary over her spring break.

The popular ABC sitcom features a group of teachers at a Philadelphia public school.

Dayton Public Schools stated that Farley is an actress and also a published author.

The episode aired 9 p.m. May 15.