Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Kryptaker

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:50 PM EST
contributed

Here’s another metal band based in Dayton. Kryptaker is a four person collective that thrashes very well. You can hear their thunder below:

If you want to check out the group and keep up with them, you can do so here. If you want to hear more music from them, you can stream it here. Dayton’s musical ecosystem is wildly diverse, and that’s a wonderful thing. That means that there’s plenty of music and musicians in the area for you to listen to and…support.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
