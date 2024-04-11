Giveaway: Warren Haynes Now Is the Time Tour featuring the Warren Haynes Band & The Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience at Rose Music Center on Saturday, July 27, 2024
One entry per person per event, please (entering multiple times won't increase your chance of winning).
Only one winner per household per event.
Only one win per individual per 30-day period.
If you're a winner, we may need additional information to get you your tickets so please keep an eye on your inbox.
For more information: Rules for WYSO Giveaways