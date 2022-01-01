General Rules For WYSO Giveaways

WYSO conducts giveaways from time to time, awarding tickets and/or other prizes to participants. By participating in any of these giveaways, participants agree to be bound by these rules. Rules apply to all ticket and promotional giveaways conducted by WYSO where a prize is awarded (tickets, books, etc.), unless a more specific set of rules is referenced for a particular giveaway. If the specific rules for a particular giveaway conflict with the following general rules, the specific rules will control.

NO PURCHASE OR DONATION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER GIVEAWAYS.

A purchase or donation will not increase chances of winning.

ELIGIBILITY:

Giveaways are open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older. Employees, board members and interns of WYSO, their families and household members are not eligible. Only one winner per household or per 30-day period is permitted.

CHANCE OF WINNING:

Chance of winning depends upon the number of eligible entries received. Entry constitutes permission given to WYSO to use winner’s name and hometown without additional compensation. WYSO will not disclose to the public any entrant or winner address, phone number, or email contact information.

HOW TO ENTER

For the specifics of current giveaways, check wyso.org/giveaways regularly. All giveaway entries must be submitted through the giveaway entry form at wyso.org/giveaways. All entries must be received by WYSO by the time specified end of the giveaway, which will be announced on the entry form at wyso.org/giveaways. All entries must include the individual’s first and last names and valid email address.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER

Winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received, unless otherwise specified. Odds of winning will depend on the number of entries received. Winners will be notified by WYSO by e-mail. If the winner has not responded within a 48-hour period following notification, WYSO reserves the right to withdraw the award and select an alternative winner. If a winner fails to accept a prize for any reason, no make good prize will be awarded.

PRIZES

The value of each prize is determined by the prize vendor’s suggested retail price or by the retail price the prize is currently known to be selling for at the time the offer was published and is subject to change. WYSO is not responsible for replacing tickets as a result of show or event cancellation, weather conditions, performer travel arrangements, lost tickets, or any other event beyond the control of WYSO. Prizes are not redeemable for cash, are non-transferable, and may not be substituted for another prize. Prizes are offered “as is” with no written, express, or implied warranty and may be subject to restriction or blackout dates.

GENERAL

By participating in giveaways, participants agree to these rules, and that WYSO and its employees, officers, directors and sponsors will have no liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway.

WYSO shall have the final decision on any and all claims concerning giveaways and reserves the right to disqualify any giveaway entrant if these Rules are not followed.

WYSO may utilize Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to promote giveaways, from time to time. Participants acknowledge that any such promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

All applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations apply, and all giveaways will be governed by the laws of the State of Ohio. Void wherever prohibited by law.

WYSO reserves the right to amend the rules to any giveaway at any time. These rules are subject to change at the sole discretion of WYSO.

WYSO reserves the right to cancel any giveaway and not award any prize if in its judgment unforeseen developments warrant cancellation.