DeWine names leader of OneOhio, a new private foundation established with public opioid settlement funds

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has named the leader of a private, non-profit organization created in the new state budget that will oversee prevention and recovery efforts with money from opioid settlements. And it's someone who has previously worked with DeWine on drug prevention and recovery efforts.

DeWine has appointed Alisha Nelson as the first executive director of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation. The process used to choose Nelson hasn't been outlined, but she has led anti-drug efforts for DeWine, both when he was attorney general and during his current time as governor.

This isn't the first time the state has created a non-profit, private fund. JobsOhio was created in 2011 and is funded with revenue from state liquor sales. The OneOhio Recovery fund is a private, non-profit fund, that was established in the most recent state budget with 55% of opioid settlements involving the state going to OneOhio. Another 15% of settlements will go to the state itself. And 30% will go to local governments. DeWine said the OneOhio Recovery fund will ensure that every community will have money for drug prevention and recovery efforts.

“We could have had a situation where one city in Ohio got a ton of money and another city got zero. And that just didn't make sense," DeWine said.

A 29-member board will oversee the OneOhio Recovery Foundation. It will include eight appointed board members by various metropolitan regions of the state and 11 members from the foundation's non-metropolitan regions. Four statewide appointees are selected by leaders of the Ohio General Assembly, one is appointed by the attorney general and five are chosen by the governor.

DeWine said it will be up to Nelson and the 29-member board to come up with rules for how the money should be handled.

"What I envision OneOhio doing is trying, frankly, to sort out how this money should be best spent and how can it be spent over a long period of time to have the most impact. So that will be their decision. It will not be my decision," DeWine said.

Like JobsOhio, the foundation will have monthly public board meetings and will divulge some information to the public. But because the foundation is private, some information will be shielded from public records laws.

DeWine was asked about whether this board would play any role if voters pass the initiated statute on the November ballot to allow legal sales/use of marijuana by Ohioans who are 21 years old or older.

He said the board and leadership would make all decisions and he was "not going to speculate (as to) what they would do."