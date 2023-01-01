Introducing the Corporate Giving Circle

The WYSO Corporate Giving Circle is a group of civic-minded business sponsors whose investment in WYSO underscores their commitment to independent news, music, and story-telling. This program connects our mission to participating businesses and raises funds to support Miami Valley Public Media, one of our region's most valued nonprofit organizations.

What is included as part of this 52-week program?

Three (3) custom :15 second weekly announcements

Five (5 weekly) Corporate Giving Circle shared promos across the WYSO platforms

Online recognition on the WYSO website

Annual Investment: $5,000

Value: $15,000

*One payment in full at time of signing annual contract, or can be billed monthly.