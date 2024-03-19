© 2024 WYSO
Tables of Content - 3/19/24

By 3J the DJ
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:00 PM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Tables of Content, hosted by 3J The DJ:

Tables of Content - 3/19/24

Editor's Note: The on-air broadcast version of this episode contained program interruptions related to the 3/19/24 Ohio primary election results. This on-demand version is the original unedited program in its entirety.

For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page.

Listen to 3J The DJ every Tuesday night from 8-11 PM on Tables of Content.

3J the DJ
3J the DJ is a Dayton native and musician with a deep seated love and knowledge of Hip Hop
