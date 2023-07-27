© 2023 WYSO
Behind the Groove

Behind the Groove - 7/27/23

By Peter Day
Published July 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Behind The Groove, hosted by DJ Payday sitting in for Radio Basim:

Behind the Groove - 7/27/23

Editor's Note: This episode of Behind the Groove contains EAS weather updates from the National Weather Service broadcast that evening. We apologize for the inconvenience in this archived format.

For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page.

Listen to Radio Basim every Thursday night from 8-10 PM on Behind the Groove.

Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
