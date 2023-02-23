Clark County legal clinic empowers ex-offenders

Two Clark County groups are working to help ex-offenders smoothly transition into civilian life.

“On average, there are about 300 citizens who return to Clark County each year from prison and almost a third of them return to prison within three years after release,” director of the Clark County Department of Reentry, Dr. Brooke Wagner, explained.

Wagner explained these realities are motivating her group and the Board of Clark County Commissioners to host a free legal clinic. Lawyers will review an ex-offender’s case and determine if the person qualifies to have their records sealed or to get a certificate of qualification for employment.

Wagner said these tools can help create new stability for these individuals.

“A sealed record can help justice-impaired citizens find success in employment or in housing. It’s also an important tool to fight stigma,” Wagner said.

Record sealing is only available for individuals who have not been convicted of a violent or a sex offense.

Wagner also contends record sealing and CQE will help reduce recidivism.

“Getting access to meaningful employment that offers an opportunity for the future can go a long way in helping justice-impacted citizens or returning citizens be successful and stay on a trajectory that keeps them out of prison or jail,” Wagner said.

The free clinic will be in the Springfield Public Library at 201 South Fountain Avenue. It runs from 11 am-2 pm.