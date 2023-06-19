General Motors announces bring $1B investment for Brookville production plant

General Motors has announced nearly one billion dollars in new investments in Ohio. Brookville, Ohio, will become the home of the company’s new investment in Duramax diesel engine production.

The 920 million dollar investment includes a 1.1-million square-foot expansion of the Brookville facility, and installing new technology and equipment. The Brookville site currently covers about 250,000 square feet.

Montgomery County’s Economic Development/Government Equity program funded $350,000 for the expansion to Brookville.

County officials said the expansion in Brookville will help keep over 700 jobs in Montgomery county.

General Motors has not disclosed final plans for the original plant in Moraine.