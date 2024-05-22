Bon Jovi dazzles Ohio across the decades

Bon Jovi doesn’t need help with getting press or record sales. But, they’ve gotten both recently with the reception of the Hulu documentaryThank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.Bon Jovi’s record and single sales have surgedsince the documentary series has aired. Nutshell…Bon Jovi was and is big time.

The iconic rock band has also had plenty of stops in Ohio through the last few decades. That makes sense, given that their classic music still gets substantial airplay on Miami Valley adult contemporary radio stations. Bon Jovi has a ton of fans in our region (including my wife). Below, you can enjoy a few videos of the band rocking out in our state. Try not to scream too loud in your cubicles.

Were you at any of these concerts? If you were, drop me a line at my email addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. I’ll go and post and discuss your accounts in a follow up article.