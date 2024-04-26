What's Great in Dayton: April 26 - May 2, 2024

Spring Book Sale: There are hundreds of books, movies, and music you can buy at the Centerville Library (111 West Spring Valley Road) today and Saturday. It's their annual Spring Book Sale.

Aullwood Native Plant Sale: If you want to get some plants go to the Aullwood Native Plant Sale. 10,000 plants and over 50 new species including a wide array of native shrubs, trees, grasses, sedges, and flowers. It’s today until 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

Support the Co: The Annual Art Auction is tonight. There are over 100 works of art at the Arcade's Rotunda, 6 to 10pm, all to benefit The Co.

Ghosts: Do You Believe: Also, tonight you can hear an expert dive deep into the world’s most riveting paranormal evidence and share perplexing ghost stories that defy explanation. It's at Victoria Theatre t 7:30pm.

The Stunt Dog Experience: On Saturday at the Victoria Theatre is the Stunt Dog Experience. Amazing tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, and athletic feats. All the dogs have been rescued from pounds and shelters from across the country. It’s at 1 or 5pm.

Golf for young people: Junior Golf Clinics and PGA Junior League is in the Community Golf Course and is designed to introduce and foster a love for golf among young enthusiasts aged 6-15. Register now for the programs' start in June.

Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives: There's a new six-episode podcast series celebrating the work of women musicians and radio hosts in different stages of WYSO’s history.