What's Great in Dayton: March 29 - April 4, 2024

Prom Night at Silent Disco: Tonight there’s a Silent Disco Prom Night with a nostalgic photo back-drop and multiple photographers to capture all of the special moments. It’s at Brightside, and doors open at 8pm.

Hop Down the Bunny Trail: On Saturday at the USAF Museum is the Bunny Trail event. All kids can bring their own basket to hunt and collect candy. There will be face painters, balloon artists, and glitter tattoos as well as a visit from the Easter Bunny. It’s 10am to 3pm.

Easter Sunrise Service: Head over to Carillon Historical Park on Sunday for a celebration of music at Deeds Carillon for the annual ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30am. Don't forget your chair or blanket for seating.

Bach at Front Street: On Monday you can attend to a mini-Bach performance by a flugelhorn, a euphonium, and an accordion. This is at 11am at Frontstreet.

Flight of the Lawnchair Man: Flight of the Lawnchair Man is a musical at the Dayton Theatre Guild on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through April 7.

Levitt UpClose: The next installment of Levitt UpClose is Friday evening April 12. Three mystery artists, one unique mystery location and unforgettable memories! Tickets are limited so get yours now.

Wright at Home: The famous Wright Brothers house, Hawthorn Hill in Oakwood, will be open at the end of April and you will be able to wander all around it at a yearly event called Wright At Home. It typically sells out so now is the best time to get your tickets. Go to: daytonhistory.org