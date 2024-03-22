What's Great in Dayton: March 22 - 28, 2024

From the subways to St. Paul's: Bach in the Subways is part of an international effort to bring live classical music open and free to the public. On Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Oakwood the music director is doing Bach on the piano and pipe organ from 12:15 to 12:45pm.

Water: There's a documentary film called WATER that focuses on Ohio’s source of water and what’s being done to protect it. On Sunday this one-time special will benefit the Little Miami Watershed Network. It's at The Neon at 5pm.

Dangerous Dames of Dayton: This event honors citizens who have heroically worked to champion the ideals of a democratic society that work for all citizens of Greater Dayton. It is at the end of March.

Levitt UpClose: The next installment of Levitt UpClose is Friday evening April 12th. Three mystery artists one unique mystery location and unforgettable memories! There are limited tickets so get yours now.

Wright at Home: The famous Wright Brothers house Hawthorn Hill in Oakwood will be open at the end of April, and you will be able to wander all around it. It typically sells out so now is the best time to get your tickets forWright At Home. Go to: daytonhistory.org/event

Support for artists: If you are an artist go to Essential Artists Dayton and submit your information. They do a range of marketing support community engagement business development and advocacy activities, and there is no charge.