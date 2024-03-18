Headbang along to this 1985 AC/DC concert in Dayton

Rock legends AD/DC blew Dayton away with a high powered show on September 25, 1985 at Hara Arena. It was a part of the Fly On The Wall tour, and if you want basic information about the show, check it out over here. If you want more detailed info, like the official setlist of the concert, you can go to this website. If you want to ride the lightning, and actually hear the event, play the video below.

There were a lot of legendary rock acts that came through Hara Arena. That building…that era, is sorely missed. Long live Hara Arena, and hard core Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Were you there in 1985, rockin’ out to AC/DC? If so, talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

