Headbang along to this 1985 AC/DC concert in Dayton

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT

Rock legends AD/DC blew Dayton away with a high powered show on September 25, 1985 at Hara Arena. It was a part of the Fly On The Wall tour, and if you want basic information about the show, check it out over here. If you want more detailed info, like the official setlist of the concert, you can go to this website. If you want to ride the lightning, and actually hear the event, play the video below.

There were a lot of legendary rock acts that came through Hara Arena. That building…that era, is sorely missed. Long live Hara Arena, and hard core Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Were you there in 1985, rockin’ out to AC/DC? If so, talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.