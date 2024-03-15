What's Great in Dayton: March 15 - 21, 2024

Donate blood: On Saturday you can donate some blood if you go to the Epiphany Lutheran Church on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville. Go there between 8am to noon and walk-Ins are welcome.

Eclipse Education: Also on Saturday is an Eclipse Education Workshop at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This is an open-house style format with no reservations are necessary. It's a presentation and demonstration about the science of the eclipse and go there between 1 to 4pm.

The Little Exchange Fine Gifts: The Little Exchange Fine Gifts in Oakwood have been busy making the shop look bright and beautiful and full of spring cheer and Saturday is their Spring Open House. HOP on in. There are so many adorable bunnies and Easter basket goodies and every purchase helps benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital. 10am to 4pm.

The history of the Great Dayton Flood: In late March 1913 Dayton's Great Flood was caused by a series of severe winter rainstorms. Within three days the Miami Valley received almost 12 inches of rain that fell on frozen ground. With no place to go levies failed and the downtown was flooded to a level of almost 20 feet high. You can hear a presentation about this with lots of photos on Sunday at 2pm in the Wright Library in Oakwood.

Dangerous Dames of Dayton: This event honors citizens who have heroically worked to champion the ideals of a democratic society that work for ALL citizens of Greater Dayton. It is at the end of the month and you can learn who are being honored and get your tickets now.

The Big Hoopla: The Big Hoopla NCAA First Four is happening this weekend. It showcases Dayton’s collaborative spirit, basketball unity, and affinity for our military heroes serving locally and around the world. Check it out on daytonhoopla.com