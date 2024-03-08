What's Great in Dayton: March 8 - 14, 2024

Pass, Shoot, and Dribble: Kids who are 7 to 12 years old can get into the Pass, Shoot, and Dribble contest. All contestants receive a free cinch sack and 150 basketballs will be given away. This is Saturday morning, 9am to noon at Watts Middle School in Centerville.

Aullwood Pancake Brunch: On Sunday is the Aullwood Pancake Brunch. Enjoy a delicious brunch, a walk in the sugarbush, and a visit with livestock at Aullwood Farm at 9101 Frederick Pike. The brunch is 10am to 1pm.

Broadway comes to Dayton: Tony Award-winning smash hits, treasured classics, fresh works destined to become new favorites – Dayton Live brings the best of touring Broadway shows right here. Check out what six shows are coming for the 2024-2025 Broadway Season. Go to daytonlive.org

The Big Hoopla: The Big Hoopla NCAA First Four is happening next weekend. It showcases Dayton’s collaborative spirit, basketball unity, and affinity for our military heroes serving locally and around the world. Check it out on daytonhoopla.com

MetroParks Trails Challenge: The MetroParks Trails Challenge is packed with hiking, walking, cycling, paddling, mountain biking, and horseback riding adventures. Explore a variety of trails — on your own schedule — for a chance to win prizes. The challenge goes on through October 31.