What's Great in Dayton: February 2 - 8, 2024

First Friday: Today is First Friday with lots of options. Go to downtowndayton.org/things-to-do and see retailers, events, and restaurants in downtown Dayton.

The Cher Show: Her life. Her story. Her legend. Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. See this musical this weekend at the Schuster.

Something Beautiful: At Front Street at the Dana L. Wiley Gallery you can see SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL. See this art work and chat with the artist at 7pm.

Simplicity at Front Street: Also at The Front Street Gallery are some of Jeffrey Rutledge's work. Simplicity, cleanliness of line, juxtaposition of incongruous elements, and a certain air of whimsy are hallmarks of his sculpture. You can chat with Jeff there 5 to 9pm.

Cab Grass: “Cab Grass” is a new bluegrass, folk and country concert series at The Yellow Cab Tavern. Cover starts at 7 and music starts at 8pm.

Who you gonna call?: Up in Troy you can see the old movie Ghost Busters at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 7pm for free.

Comedy at the Victoria: On Saturday at the Victoria is Ryan Hamilton. His Netflix stand-up special “Happy Face” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” The show is at 7:30pm.

In Their Footsteps: The International Peace Museum has a new exhibit called “In Their Footsteps.” It shows the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King.

Seeking young talent: The 2024 Young Talent Search is now open. This search is for all classical musicians and vocalists 18 and younger.