What's Great in Dayton: February 2 - 8, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published February 2, 2024 at 12:16 PM EST

First Friday: Today is First Friday with lots of options. Go to downtowndayton.org/things-to-do and see retailers, events, and restaurants in downtown Dayton.

The Cher Show: Her life. Her story. Her legend. Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. See this musical this weekend at the Schuster.

Something Beautiful: At Front Street at the Dana L. Wiley Gallery you can see SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL. See this art work and chat with the artist at 7pm.

Simplicity at Front Street: Also at The Front Street Gallery are some of Jeffrey Rutledge's work. Simplicity, cleanliness of line, juxtaposition of incongruous elements, and a certain air of whimsy are hallmarks of his sculpture. You can chat with Jeff there 5 to 9pm.

Cab Grass: “Cab Grass” is a new bluegrass, folk and country concert series at The Yellow Cab Tavern. Cover starts at 7 and music starts at 8pm.

Who you gonna call?: Up in Troy you can see the old movie Ghost Busters at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 7pm for free.

Comedy at the Victoria: On Saturday at the Victoria is Ryan Hamilton. His Netflix stand-up special “Happy Face” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” The show is at 7:30pm.

In Their Footsteps: The International Peace Museum has a new exhibit called “In Their Footsteps.” It shows the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King.

Seeking young talent: The 2024 Young Talent Search is now open. This search is for all classical musicians and vocalists 18 and younger.
Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell