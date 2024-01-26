© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's Great in Dayton: January 26 - February 1, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published January 26, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Dead of Winter: There's a weekend honoring The Grateful Dead with dancing, grooving, friends, and family. Go to Mother Stewarts in Springfield, Friday and Saturday at 6:30pm for "Dead of Winter."

Works on Paper: At Rosewood you can see the 34th annual Works on Paper and it’s available now through March 1. An artists’ reception is Saturday from 1 to 3pm. There is no cost for the reception or exhibition.

Learn about Joe Desch and the Codebreakers: On Sunday you can learn about Joe Desch the Codebreaker. It's at Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood at 2pm.

Chamber music: If you want to hear a concert of chamber music, go over to the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield. It's at 3pm and open to the public with a goodwill offering.

In Their Footsteps: The International Peace Museum has a new exhibit In Their Footsteps, which shows the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King.

Searching for young musical talent: The 2024 Young Talent Search is now open. This search is for all classical musicians and vocalists 18 and younger.

True West: True West is a play showing sibling rivalry taking a hellish turn when a screenwriter is forced to pen his outlaw brother’s wild Western movie. It wraps up Sunday.

Winter Restaurant Week: The Winter Restaurant Week also ends Sunday. Check out the website to see the restaurants and their menus.
Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell