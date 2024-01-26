What's Great in Dayton: January 26 - February 1, 2024

Dead of Winter: There's a weekend honoring The Grateful Dead with dancing, grooving, friends, and family. Go to Mother Stewarts in Springfield, Friday and Saturday at 6:30pm for "Dead of Winter."

Works on Paper: At Rosewood you can see the 34th annual Works on Paper and it’s available now through March 1. An artists’ reception is Saturday from 1 to 3pm. There is no cost for the reception or exhibition.

Learn about Joe Desch and the Codebreakers: On Sunday you can learn about Joe Desch the Codebreaker. It's at Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood at 2pm.

Chamber music: If you want to hear a concert of chamber music, go over to the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield. It's at 3pm and open to the public with a goodwill offering.

In Their Footsteps: The International Peace Museum has a new exhibit In Their Footsteps, which shows the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King.

Searching for young musical talent: The 2024 Young Talent Search is now open. This search is for all classical musicians and vocalists 18 and younger.

True West: True West is a play showing sibling rivalry taking a hellish turn when a screenwriter is forced to pen his outlaw brother’s wild Western movie. It wraps up Sunday.

Winter Restaurant Week: The Winter Restaurant Week also ends Sunday. Check out the website to see the restaurants and their menus.