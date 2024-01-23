© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Thunderlover

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
contributed

Sometimes, dudes just play Rock ‘n’ Roll. No frills, pedal to the metal rock. That perfectly describes the music and the guys of the Dayton, Ohio band Thunderlover.

The purpose of this series is to, for lack of a better description, “scout” Miami Valley talent and then make you, the reader, aware of them. Most of the time, I can find info about artists. Other times, that may not be the case. Some acts aren’t as PR savvy as others. Here’s the thing…that’s OK. With some people, it’s not really necessary to know much about them.

What I do know about Thunderlover is that these cats can play some rock. Good ol’, big riff, Dude Rock. You can check out their music hereand also here. Thunderlover may be socially low key, but their music rocks. And that’s all we need to know.

Do your stuff, Miami Valley. Support local music.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
