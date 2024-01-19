What's Great in Dayton: January 19 - 25, 2024

Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton in concert: This evening head up to the Troy Hayner Cultural Center and see the Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton Concert. It's at 7:30pm.

The impact of AI: On Sunday one of the world’s leading experts on the implications of the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, genetics, and biotechnology is making a presentation at The Victoria Theatreat 3pm.

#BLACKSKIN: at 5pm at the Neon is the film #BLACKSKIN. It is a riveting narrative surrounding Minneapolis which is a powder keg of police violence against Black men in America. Multiple Black men's deaths are in the hands of the Minneapolis police.

True West: True West is a new play how sibling rivalry takes a hellish turn when a screenwriter is forced to pen his outlaw brother’s wild Western movie script. Tensions rise like the desert heat as the brother’s showdown in this darkly funny Pulitzer Prize finalist. It’s now through January 28.

Winter Restaurant Week: The Winter Restaurant Week starts Sunday. Check out the website to see the restaurants and their menus.

Meet the Geo Gnomes: Ten very special Geo Gnomes are in the Aullwood Audubon. Grab a Geo Gnome raffle ticket at the front desk and start hunting to find these winter visitors and figure out which state each one hails from. They are there until the end of February.

Recycle your holiday lights: If you have some holiday lights that are not working Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are making the holidays greener by providing bins at seven MetroParks locations. You can drop your bad ones to have them recycled. This is available until February 1.