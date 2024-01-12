What's Great in Dayton: January 12 - 18, 2024

9 to 5: The Musical: When three workmates are pushed to boiling point by their egotistical boss, they concoct a plan to turn the tables. Will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the hit movie this hilarious musical is about teaming up, standing up, and taking care of business! The Muse Machine are performing at the Victoria Theatre tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

Dayton Golf Expo: If you are a golfer head over to the Dayton Conventions Center for the Dayton Golf Expo with over 47 thousand square feet of golf, entertainment, retail, and travel exhibitors. It's tonight, Saturday, and Sunday.

Glass: Versatile & Timeless: At the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center there's an exhibit of Glass: Versatile & Timeless – Works from the Front Street Studios. It’s there through February 11th, and an artist reception is this Sunday 2 to 4 pm.

NoshUp at Cedarland: TheJanuary NoshUp is at the Cedarland Bakery and Restaurant. You explore all the flavors of Lebanon and hear owner George Douad share his personal story of coming to Dayton and how he expresses his cuisine and culture through his restaurant. There are 3 seatings on Sunday.

Get to know the Geo Gnomes: Ten very special Geo Gnomes are in the Aullwood Audubon. Grab a Geo Gnome raffle ticket at the front desk and start hunting to find these winter visitors to figure out which state each one hails from. They are there until the end of February.

Recycle your holiday lights: If you have some holiday lights that are not working, Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are making the holidays greener by providing bins at seven MetroParks locations. You can drop your bad ones to have them recycled until February 1.