Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Stoneface Syd

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 12, 2024 at 10:51 AM EST
contributed

It’s wild the number of young rock bands that are active in the Miami Valley these days. For proof that the genre is alive and well in our patch of Southern Ohio, look no further than Dayton’s own Stoneface Syd.

Stoneface Syd is a collection of three young lads who play a blend of hard/alternative/pop rock. And it’s really good stuff. You can hear their music below:

You can get more details on the band here and here. I know I’m not supposed to openly root for anyone as a writer, but when it comes to supporting truly talented people, especially young people, support Stoneface Syd and all Miami Valley based musical talent.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
