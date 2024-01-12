© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: High Roads

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 12, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST
contributed

Sometimes, while doing this job of mine, I come across some really promising talents. Very recently, I’ve discovered a three man band of young guys who have the potential to be stars should things work out for them. Get to know High Roads.

The Dayton based trio’s music is a blend of classic hard rock with a pop music appeal. You can listen to their music here (click on their Spotify link). I don’t know much about these guys…I can’t tell if they aren’t really into social media, or if it’s a mystique thing, but there isn’t a lot of info on them. And, that’s okay. It leaves us wanting more from the group, and that’s what they should be going for.

The sky's the limit for High Roads…with a name like that, where else could they aim?
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.