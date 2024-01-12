Miami Valley Music Talent: High Roads

Sometimes, while doing this job of mine, I come across some really promising talents. Very recently, I’ve discovered a three man band of young guys who have the potential to be stars should things work out for them. Get to know High Roads.

The Dayton based trio’s music is a blend of classic hard rock with a pop music appeal. You can listen to their music here (click on their Spotify link). I don’t know much about these guys…I can’t tell if they aren’t really into social media, or if it’s a mystique thing, but there isn’t a lot of info on them. And, that’s okay. It leaves us wanting more from the group, and that’s what they should be going for.

The sky's the limit for High Roads…with a name like that, where else could they aim?