What's Great in Dayton: January 5 - 11, 2024

A golden ticket: The famous 1970s film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center today at 7pm.

Huddle Up with the Dayton Philharmonic: On Saturday a fun-for-the-whole-family concert celebrates the music of sports! From football fight songs to figure skating waltzes, this concert covers the soundtrack for those moments of triumph and heartache… great athleticism and bad calls. It's Huddle Up: Music Of Sports at the Schuster, at 7:30pm.

Meet the Geo Gnomes: Ten very special Geo Gnomes are now in the Aullwood Audubon. They can be found at the Center, the Farm and in a few places in the nature sanctuary. Come hunt for all ten life-sized gnomes and guess their true home state! Every gnome is decorated with clues such as their state bird, state flower, or other special details their state is known for. Grab a Geo Gnome raffle ticket at the front desk then start hunting to find these winter visitors and discover which state each one hails from. They are there until the end of February.

Recycle your holiday lights: If you are taking off your holiday lights and some are not working, Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are making the holidays greener by providing bins at seven MetroParks locations. You can drop off holiday lightsto be recycled. Recycling these lights supports MetroParks’ conservation mission and Cohen will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled. This is available until February 1.

Oh say, can you sing? The Dayton Dragons want you to sing our national anthem. Tryouts open Monday. Go to their website to get all the info.