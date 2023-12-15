What's Great in Dayton: December 15 - 21, 2023

The Littlest Angel: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents a holiday classic tale of youth, courage, and faith with The Littlest Angel. DCDC transforms the stage into a heavenly landscape where a young mischievous angel learns that all gifts are valuable and all beings are special. It's at the John Legend Theater in Springfield tonight and Saturday.

The Reindeer Sessions: After a fight that left history’s most famous reindeer with a broken red nose Blitzen is forced into a series of anger management therapy sessions by Kringle Enterprises. The Reindeer Sessions play is a Human Race Theatre performance onstage now through December 23.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more! Cirque Dreams Holidaze is at the Victoria tonight and this weekend.

Holiday movies for kids: There are films for kids this month at the Neon. Saturday's pick is The Muppets Christmas Carol. It screens at 11am (doors open at 10:15). Tickets are first-come first-serve.

Anglican Christmas Festival: The Anglican Christmas Festival is a celebration of English, Celtic, and American Christmas traditions. There is English food & drinks, music carols, and a live nativity with animals. It's at St. Paul's Church in Oakwood on Saturday 4 to 8pm.

Christmas Music: On Sunday there is a Christmas concert featuring artists from Sand Dollar Music. After… there is hot chocolate, a luminary walk, and live nativity at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Kettering at 5pm.

Driving through a Winter Wonderland: When you are driving on Main Street in downtown Dayton tune your radio to 95.1FM. Experience an interactive drive-thru light show choreographed to the beat of your favorite holiday tunes. It starts at 5pm.