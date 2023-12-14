© 2023 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: War Curse

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published December 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST
contributed

Thrash.

Theses dude thrash. This Cincinnati based thrash metal band…THRASHES. Here’s a description of the group from their official webpage:

“Forged in tradition and unconcerned with industry trends, War Curse walks a path blazed by thrash metal titans of yesteryear while creating a distinct imprint of their own. High energy shows across the map garnered War Curse the reputation of being a must see live act, captivating fans young and old with their thoughtfully written, no holds barred brand of metal. The band’s true to roots Bay Area sound has resonated with crowds and media alike, giving War Curse the ability to transcend genre lines and appeal to everyone from diehards to casuals. Simply put, War Curse is a sleeping giant ready to emerge as the next torchbearer.”

If you want to experience the ferocity of War Curse, enter the storm:

You can also listen to their newest album here. These guys are actually a big deal…they’re signed to Metal Blade Records, a legendary (and Sony Records connected) metal label. If you’re a metal-head, and an Ohioan, War Curse is the band you should start following.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
