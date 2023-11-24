What's Great in Dayton: November 24 - 30, 2023

Kick off the holidays in downtown Dayton: The Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off today. The Grande Illumination at Courthouse Square, the Dayton Children’s Parade, live reindeer, gingerbread homes, horse drawn wagon rides, entertainment and so much to see and do. It’s at 3 to 8pm.

Ice skate at RiverScape: And bring your ice skates to the MetroParks Ice Rink. Get out and skate on the region's largest outdoor ice rink! Check out the hours at: metroparks.org/ice-rink

First hiking, then pancakes: On Saturday there’s the Spotted Turtle Trail Pancake Hike. Fill up on pancakes, warm up with some hot chocolate, coffee, or tea before or after your hike. Go at your own pace on a self-guided tour along the Spotted Turtle Trail. It’s at the Rotary Park Picnic Shelter in Beavercreek between 8:30 to 11:30am.

The Front Street Christkindl Market: The Front Street Christkindl Market is 11am to 4pm, Saturday. Selfies with Santa, a visit from the Grinch, cold draft brews from Fifth Street Brewpub, seven food trucks and tons of shopping of original artwork, vintage goods, clothing, jewelry, soaps, and the list goes on!

Discover Dayton's historic inner east neighborhood: You can also discover Dayton's historic inner east neighborhood! Shop. Eat. Drink. Play with Kitties. Learn a new skill. Support small businesses that are proud to be a part of reviving this important developing area of Dayton. 8am to 11pm.

Christmas Wonderland: Now at The Montgomery County Fairgrounds is a Christmas Wonderland. You drive through and see all these amazing lights.

Tour the Dayton Women's Club: Take a guided tour of The Dayton Woman's Club. Learn about the history of the building as well as the founding women who were leaders in our community.

Nominate a veteran: Nominations are now open for The Dayton Dragons Veteran Salute program. Any living military veteran from the Miami Valley is eligible to be nominated.