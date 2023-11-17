What's Great in Dayton: November 17 - 23, 2023

Celebrate and learn with Indigenous people: At the annual REACH Fest you see live Indigenous music & dance performances, vendor booths, and speakers who advocate for our water, land, and air. This two-day festival is meant to express the modern existence of Native Americans while also acknowledging the past that led us here. It's Downtown Main Library, and today it’s 3 to 7pm; Saturday 9:30am to 7pm.

Christmas in Historic Springboro: Christmas in Historic Springboro is this weekend. Local craft and retail vendors, music, entertainment heated tents, various children’s crafts, and activities.

Aullwood’s Holiday Art Fair: Aullwood’s Holiday Art Fair is Saturday. Find ceramics, candles, basketry, wood working, jewelry, photography, hand-made soaps and lotions, garden décor, hand-carved birds, Santa’s and much more. 9am to 5pm.

The Global Artisan Fair: On Sunday is the Global Artisan Fair. These are artisans who have immigrated to Dayton from countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Columbia, and others. You explore international culture and can shop fair-trade and handmade items AND welcome Dayton’s new residents. It's at 2nd Street Market,11am to 3pm.

The Uptown Holiday Walk: Also on Sunday in Centerville is the Uptown Holiday Walk. Bring the family for an afternoon of wagon rides, museums, visiting Santa, and lots of holiday shopping, 1 to 5pm.

WWII stories from our area: At the Wright Library in Oakwood at 2pm is Ken Serey. He has written a book that shares World War II stories of Dayton area veterans. Learn more about the fascinating and significant roles Daytonians played in the war effort.

Nominate a vet: Nominations are now open for The Dayton Dragons Veteran Salute program. Any living military veteran from the Miami Valley is eligible to be nominated.