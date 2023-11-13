© 2023 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Runaway Sons

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published November 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST

Straight outta Dayton comes an “Alternative-Country Band” called Runaway Sons. The Sons have the potential to become a runaway success if the word gets out about them.

Runaway Sons has a unique ‘old while being new’ sound. It’s retro, but modern. Below are several examples (singles) from their new EP The Struggle.

The Struggle is now available to stream on all major audio streaming platforms. (Here’s the Spotify link).

