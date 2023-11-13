Miami Valley Music Talent: Runaway Sons

Straight outta Dayton comes an “Alternative-Country Band” called Runaway Sons. The Sons have the potential to become a runaway success if the word gets out about them.

Runaway Sons has a unique ‘old while being new’ sound. It’s retro, but modern. Below are several examples (singles) from their new EP The Struggle.

The Struggle is now available to stream on all major audio streaming platforms. (Here’s the Spotify link).

