What's Great in Dayton: November 10 - 16, 2023

Dayton Book Fair: The annual Dayton Book Fair is this weekend at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road. Both days it’s 9am to 5pm with free admission.

Angry, Raucous, And Shamelessly Gorgeous: The Human Race Theatre Company's production is: Angry, Raucous, And Shamelessly Gorgeous! Enjoy the story of two women confronting their differing world views with humor and grace – while still managing to find common ground. This production is at the Loft Theatre and wraps up Sunday.

Holiday gifts in Tipp: There’s a wide variety of handcrafted holiday and gift-giving items created by local vendors at Tipp City Center on Saturday 10am to 5pm.

Gift Gallery Holiday-Happening at Hayner: In Troy, there’s the Gift Gallery Holiday-Happening at Hayner. Twenty-five artisan vendors fill the Hayner House on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

A conversation with Dayton Literary Peace Prize authors: At the Victoria Theatre is a conversation with the authors of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Doors open at 3 and the event starts at 4.

Organ concert: On Sunday there’s an organ concert. Go to St. George's Episcopal Church in Kettering at 5:15pm…a potluck supper will follow the concert. There is no charge.