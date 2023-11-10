© 2023 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: November 10 - 16, 2023

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
There's a holiday gift showcase at the Hayner House in Troy.

Dayton Book Fair: The annual Dayton Book Fair is this weekend at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road. Both days it’s 9am to 5pm with free admission.

Angry, Raucous, And Shamelessly Gorgeous: The Human Race Theatre Company's production is: Angry, Raucous, And Shamelessly Gorgeous! Enjoy the story of two women confronting their differing world views with humor and grace – while still managing to find common ground. This production is at the Loft Theatre and wraps up Sunday.

Holiday gifts in Tipp: There’s a wide variety of handcrafted holiday and gift-giving items created by local vendors at Tipp City Center on Saturday 10am to 5pm.

Gift Gallery Holiday-Happening at Hayner: In Troy, there’s the Gift Gallery Holiday-Happening at Hayner. Twenty-five artisan vendors fill the Hayner House on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

A conversation with Dayton Literary Peace Prize authors: At the Victoria Theatre is a conversation with the authors of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Doors open at 3 and the event starts at 4.

Organ concert: On Sunday there’s an organ concert. Go to St. George's Episcopal Church in Kettering at 5:15pm…a potluck supper will follow the concert. There is no charge.
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
