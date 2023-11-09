LISTEN: Dayton Music Fest will feature over 30 artists on three local stages. Preview the festival with artists and organizers

Now in its 19th year, Dayton Music Fest is a celebration of local music in downtown Dayton. This year's festival is expanding to include three local venues, Yellow Cab, Blind Bob's and the Trolley Stop over two nights of music, October 21 and 22.

This year also marks the return of Poster-tasic, an exhibition of local gig posters curated by "Gladgirl" Shelly Hulce, which will be on display for the duration of the festival.

Tickets are available now, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit WYSO.

Check out interviews and musical previews ahead of this year's event and a full map of the festival below.

Dayton Music Fest organizer and musician Nathan Peters on Kaleidoscope Nathan Peters talks to Juliet Fromholt about the 2023 edition of Dayton Music Fest. Listen • 13:14

K. Carter previews Dayton Music Fest 2023 on Midday Music Artist K. Carter talks to WYSO's Evan Miller about his upcoming performance at Dayton Music Fest 2023. Listen • 15:24

Harold Hensley previews his Dayton Music Fest 2023 performance on Midday Music. Songwriter Harold Hensley joins Evan Miller live on Midday Music for a preview of his 2023 Dayton Music Ferst performance. Listen • 19:49

Nick Kizirnis and Kyleen Downes preview their Dayton Music Fest 2023 performance on Midday Music Nick Kizirnis and Kyleen Downes join Evan Miller live on Midday Music for a preview of their Dayton Music Fest 2023 performance. Listen • 29:54