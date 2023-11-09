© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

LISTEN: Dayton Music Fest will feature over 30 artists on three local stages. Preview the festival with artists and organizers

WYSO | By Evan Miller,
Juliet Fromholt
Published October 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT

Now in its 19th year, Dayton Music Fest is a celebration of local music in downtown Dayton. This year's festival is expanding to include three local venues, Yellow Cab, Blind Bob's and the Trolley Stop over two nights of music, October 21 and 22.

This year also marks the return of Poster-tasic, an exhibition of local gig posters curated by "Gladgirl" Shelly Hulce, which will be on display for the duration of the festival.

Tickets are available now, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit WYSO.

Check out interviews and musical previews ahead of this year's event and a full map of the festival below.

Dayton Music Fest organizer and musician Nathan Peters on Kaleidoscope
Nathan Peters talks to Juliet Fromholt about the 2023 edition of Dayton Music Fest.
K. Carter previews Dayton Music Fest 2023 on Midday Music
Artist K. Carter talks to WYSO's Evan Miller about his upcoming performance at Dayton Music Fest 2023.
Harold Hensley previews his Dayton Music Fest 2023 performance on Midday Music.
Songwriter Harold Hensley joins Evan Miller live on Midday Music for a preview of his 2023 Dayton Music Ferst performance.
Harold Hensley performs at the Mother Stewart’s afterparty following Come Together Springfield on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nick Kizirnis and Kyleen Downes preview their Dayton Music Fest 2023 performance on Midday Music
Nick Kizirnis and Kyleen Downes join Evan Miller live on Midday Music for a preview of their Dayton Music Fest 2023 performance.
Dayton Music Fest organizer Nathan Peters on Midday Music
Festival organizer and musician Nathan Peters joins Evan Miller live on Midday Music the opening day of Dayton Music Fest 2023.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt