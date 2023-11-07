Miami Valley Music Talent: Mark Whitt & The True Bluegrass Band

With a massive concentration of Appalachian based families and descendants in the Miami Valley, there’s no surprise that bluegrass bands and musicians have emerged from this region. One of them is Mark Whitt & The True Bluegrass Band.

The band’s leader, Mark Whitt, is a native of Xenia, Ohio. The collective is an interesting one due to its makeup: six members, four adults, and two children. But, don’t think that the band’s personnel construction is the most notable thing about them. These folks can play. You can check out a clip of them performing below.

Here are two solo songs from Mark Whitt.

To keep tabs on the band's latest show dates and moves, check them out here. To get a more detailed version of the band and Whitt’s story, go here. Never forget, share this article and support these artists.