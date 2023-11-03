What's Great in Dayton: November 3 - 9, 2023

Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street is the grisly story of a murderous barber and his deranged sidekick who serve up vengeance with a tasty side of dark humor. It's at the Victoria Theatre Saturday and Sunday.

Misery on stage: A play titled Misery is how a successful romance novelist is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan” …and he wakes up captive in her secluded home. It’s at the PNC Arts Annex this weekend.

Angry, Raucous, And Shamelessly Gorgeous: The Human Race Theatre Company's production is: Angry, Raucous, And Shamelessly Gorgeous! Enjoy the story of two women confronting their differing world views with humor and grace – while still managing to find common ground. This production is at the Loft Theatre now through November 12.

Out of the Attic: Tonight in the Dayton Arcade the band Out of the Attic is doing classic rock to help raise funds forCulture Works, and local visual artists are exhibiting and selling their work in the Galleria. It opens at 7pm and the show is at 8.

The Dayton Model Train Show: The Dayton Model Train Show is at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

The Duke and the Queen: On Saturday in Springfield is The Duke and the Queen...where Duke Ellington meets Mahalia Jackson. Come and experience two titans of American music in the John Legend Theater at 7:30pm.

Personal stories at Wright Library: Since resettling in Dayton, Renate Frydman has dedicated her life to educating people about the Holocaust. She will share personal and family stories on Sunday at Wright Library in Oakwood from 2 to 3pm.

Music from Kara Huber: Kara Huber is a Grammy nominated and prize-winning concert pianist. She is performing on Sunday at the Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Dayton at 3pm, and there is no cost.