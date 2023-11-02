Miami Valley Music Talent: DJ VOLVED

Electronic music and DJ’s are a big part of American culture. They spin at all kinds of events, and they are the tastemakers that many times bring the latest and hottest songs to us, the masses. DJ’s now are stars in their own right. Some of them rank among the highest earning entertainers in the world.

DJ VOLVED is a star right here in Southern Ohio. Cincinnati to be exact. The well known spinner is awesome in her own right (check out her hot mixes), and she’s also the co-founder of the organization Females With Funk, and all women collective of DJ’s from Ohio to Kentucky.

The next time you go to Cincy or Kentucky, check out wherever DJ VOLVED is playing. It’s always a good thing to support an Ohio DJ rockin’ the house.