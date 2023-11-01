Miami Valley Music Talent: Albino Rhino Media

If you’re an EDM head, you’re in luck. I bring you a Springfield, Ohio DJ/Producer on the rise known as The Albino Rhino, aka the CEO of Albino Rhino Media.

Creatively, Techno and Drum n Bass are his sweet spots. If you want to hear his sonic handiwork, you can check out his exceptional mixes here, and here. If you want background info on The Albino Rhino, you can go here and here. From the looks of things, he’s building a solid following and foundation. Get to know him and his music before he breaks out and becomes a star.

As always, share and support.