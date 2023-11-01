© 2023 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Albino Rhino Media

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
contributed

If you’re an EDM head, you’re in luck. I bring you a Springfield, Ohio DJ/Producer on the rise known as The Albino Rhino, aka the CEO of Albino Rhino Media.

Creatively, Techno and Drum n Bass are his sweet spots. If you want to hear his sonic handiwork, you can check out his exceptional mixes here, and here. If you want background info on The Albino Rhino, you can go here and here. From the looks of things, he’s building a solid following and foundation. Get to know him and his music before he breaks out and becomes a star.

As always, share and support.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
