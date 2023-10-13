What's Great in Dayton: October 13 - 19, 2023

The Dayton LGBT Film Festival: The Out Here Dayton Film Festival, formerly known as the Dayton LGBT Film Festival, starts tonight and lots of films this weekend. It’s called Out Here Dayton at THE NEON and go to: outheredayton.org

In Good Company: The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company along with the dance company in Denver are together and doing a unique presentation of “Jacob’s Ladder” by hip hop Legend Dr. Rennie Harris. It's In Good Company at the Victoria Theatre, Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday 4.

Halloween at Front Street: On Sunday wear your costumes to Front Street's Halloween Market and Art Hop. There's a TON of exciting free activities for the whole family. 11am to 4pm.

Dayton City Market: If you are thinking about pumpkins, apple cider, slushies, caramel apples, …and enjoy live music, shop local artisans clothing boutiques, then head over to Riverscape noon to 6pm for the Dayton City Market.

Dayton Ghosts & Legends: There is a new book Dayton Ghosts & Legends. You can meet the author and hear all about it at the Wright Memorial Public Library in Oakwood at 2pm.

Go Behind the Scenes: There are behind-the-scenes guided tours of The Dayton Masonic Center from 4 to 6pm on Sunday.

MetroParks Make a Difference Day: The Five Rivers MetroParks Make a Difference Day will be on Saturday, October, 28 from 9am to noon...and you can register online now. Go to: metroparks.org/make-difference-day/