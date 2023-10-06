What's Great in Dayton: October 6 - 12, 2023

Tecumseh Land Trust's Harvest Auction: Tonight is the Tecumseh Land Trust Harvest Auction. Live music, great food, and exciting auction action! Go to the Hollenbeck Conference Center in Springfield… 6 to 9pm.

Get in the mood for spooky season: The famous 1950's horror film Creature from the Black Lagoon is at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center tonight at 7pm and there is no cost.

Dayton Pagan Pride Day: On Saturday in Fairborn is the Dayton Pagan Pride Day. Entrance fee is a donation of a canned or non-perishable food and you will enjoy entertainment, many workshops, lots of vendors, and food trucks at Fairborn Community Park, 10am to 6pm.

Experience the outdoors: This weekend is the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. Demos by pro athletes and competitions wrapped in a fun and relaxing atmosphere. There's camping, food, beer, music, and it is dog friendly. Saturday and Sunday 11am to 10pm at Eastwood MetroPark.

Celebrate spuds: Also this weekend is the Spring Valley Potato Festival. All kind of arts & crafts, live entertainment, 5K Tater trot, run, or walk; carnival rides, potato soup, potato candy, and more! Saturday, 9am to 9pm and Sunday, 9am to 6.

Ohio's UNESCO World Heritage site: If you go to Fort Ancient on both Saturday and Sunday admission is free because they are honoring the UNESCO World Heritage Inscription Commemoration of the Hopewell Earthworks. There are tours and programs every 90 minutes.

Discover Steampunk: If you want in know how thinkers of the late 1800s including writers like Jules Verne and H.G. Wells envisioned the future then head over to the U.S. Air Force Museum. They have a brand, new, special exhibition called Discover Steampunk. It's now through December 10.