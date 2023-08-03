New Hits from Ohio artists: 'MOVE'

Been a while since I’ve written about a new rap cut. But, the drought ends today with this new song from Dayton/Las Vegas based rapper AJ Wayne called MOVE.

MOVE will make you do exactly that. It’s a super danceable single, which is driven home by its really impressive dance based companion music video. I don’t know what Wayne’s social media reach is, or how strong his live performance hustle game is, but this song has hit potential if enough (and the right) people see/hear it.

Before I forget, this is not an edited version of the song that you will hear from the music vid, so this is NSFW and not suitable for younger kids. Everybody else, support the song, share it, and get the word out about a local MC who could soon be a star