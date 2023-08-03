© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

New Hits from Ohio artists: 'MOVE'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
contributed

Been a while since I’ve written about a new rap cut. But, the drought ends today with this new song from Dayton/Las Vegas based rapper AJ Wayne called MOVE.

MOVE will make you do exactly that. It’s a super danceable single, which is driven home by its really impressive dance based companion music video. I don’t know what Wayne’s social media reach is, or how strong his live performance hustle game is, but this song has hit potential if enough (and the right) people see/hear it.

Before I forget, this is not an edited version of the song that you will hear from the music vid, so this is NSFW and not suitable for younger kids. Everybody else, support the song, share it, and get the word out about a local MC who could soon be a star

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
