Photos: Springfield comes together for the city's first-ever Beatles rooftop tribute

On Friday, June 16, local musicians took to the rooftop of the parking garage overlooking National Road Commons in Springfield for a celebration of the Beatles.

Come Together is a popular local rooftop Beatles tribute comprised of Patrick Himes, Seth Gilliam, Nathan Peters, Kent Montgomery, Brian Greaney, and Brian Hoeflich and presented by Level Up productions.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to document their first Springfield performance and the afterparty at Mother Stewart's featuring Harold Hensley.