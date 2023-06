Photos: For Dayton By Dayton showcases local music and community

June 10, 2023 marked the fourth outing for the For Dayton By Dayton festival, which celebrates local music and community in Dayton.

This year's event, presented by Dayton Children's, was held at Riverscape MetroPark and featured nine artists, dancers, food, and vendors. Performers included K. Carter, Heather Redman and the Reputation, Poetiic, Luv Locz Experiment, Luther Suede, The Bars Kid, Yuppie, Day Luster, The 1984 Draft, and the Funk Lab Dancers.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.