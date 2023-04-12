Veg out or get serious about seafood at local foodie events

For Miami Valley residents who are vegetarians/vegans, there is a festival for you. This Friday, April 14, the Yellow Cab Tavern is hosting the Dayton Veg Fest 2023.

Festival information via the Yellow Cab Tavern:

DAYTON VEGFEST 2023

April 14th - 5 to 9pm

With tons of vendors serving veggie and vegan dishes, and more, this will be a foodie event that you will not want to miss!

Food trucks include: Pizza Bandit, Blind Dogs, I Heart Ice Cream, Your Vegan Chef, Ma Dukes Street Food, Crusin Cusine, Cray Cray Cajun, Empanadas & More, Yummy Gyro, Cupzilla Korean BBQ, The Lumpia Queen, Spin City Cotton Candy

Get all of the details about the 2023 food truck festival series at yellowcabfoodtrucks.com

Rock out at the festival this Friday, and save me a salad.

Then on Saturday, April 15th, Champion City Food Truck Rallies makes a welcome return to Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co with the Seafood Fest event.

Seafood Fest features Freda’s Food Truck, Lilia's Outside Cafe, Let's Eat Food Truck, Flat Bread Impressions, M & S Grub Hub, Ma Dukes Street Food, Poppys Smoke House, Empanadas & More, Chidos Tacos, Cupzilla Korean BBQ, Thai 1 On, The Lumpia Queen, and Waggin’ Wagon. As far as the seafood dishes that you can expect from the event, read this quote from Event Organizer Brian Johnson, “We just can’t wait to see what these creative and talented chefs come up with for Seafood Fest. We’re expecting some absolutely delicious creations!”

Johnson said this about the rallies' location, “Mother Stewart’s is the perfect location for the rallies and their beers make for some amazing pairings with your food truck meals,” Johnson said. “You can even take your DORA cups from Mother Stewart’s and explore beautiful downtown Springfield after dinner. It really makes for a great Saturday night in the Champion City.”

Champion City Food Truck Rallies will be held at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co in Springfield, Ohio. Mother Stewart’s is located at 102 W Columbia St. All Champion City Food Truck Rallies occur as scheduled regardless of weather conditions. All ages are welcome, and the events are free to attend. Food trucks are subject to change.

Event info:

Champion City Food Truck Rallies at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co on Saturday, April 15th

Third Saturday of Each Month from 5pm - 9pm

102 W Columbia St Springfield, Ohio