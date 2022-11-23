Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Different Worlds'

You may not know who Maureen McGovern is (although, many Boomers may know of her), but you might know the two classic hit theme songs she sang, including one that’s one of the best (and my personal favorite of all time) television themes of the last few decades.

The first famous theme song that the Youngstown, Ohio born McGovern sang was from the hit movie The Poseidon Adventure. The song was The Morning After, and it became a huge hit in 1973, reaching the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for two weeks in August of that year.

The next McGovern theme cut was a television based one. She sang the song Different Worlds from the show Angie, which premiered in 1979. Different Worlds became another radio hit for McGovern when it got to number 18 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and the number one spot on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart in the same year. McGovern continued creating for soundtracks in the 1970’s. She made songs for several movies, including the tune Can You Read My Mind, which is the love theme for 1978’s Superman (which wasn’t recorded for the movie, curiously and…is another favorite song of mine).

What’s interesting is that The Morning After was the bigger hit single, but McCovern’s Different Worlds is the one that people love. In the past decade, “...Worlds” has been recognized not only as one of the best television theme songs ever made, but a lost classic gem and a great song. Personally, as I’ve mentioned before, I love this song. It’s a supernatural level earworm, and its energy and bounce compels you to feel good. It’s a fantastically produced pop diddy.

Reportedly, Maureen McGovern has retired from performing, stating earlier this year that she’s now suffering from a form of dementia. She won’t be forgotten by me, her fans, or fellow Ohioans. Not while new generations, via YouTube and streaming channels, get to hear the magic of Different Worlds.

