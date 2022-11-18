What's Great in Dayton: November 18 - November 25, 2022

Aullwood Holiday Art Fair: Tomorrow, Saturday, is the Aullwood Holiday Art Fair. Twenty artisan and craft vendors are providing ceramics, candles, basketry, wood working, jewelry, photography, hand-made soaps and lotions, garden décor, hand-carved birds, and much, much, more. 9am to 5pm.

Ring in the holidays at Carillon Historical Park: On Saturday evening is the long, standing tradition at Carillon Historical Park. It’s Ringing in the Holidays which always is the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Oakwood's Future: On Sunday you can hear about The Future of Oakwood. Steve Byington is the Vice Mayor of Oakwood and is making this presentation at the Wright Memorial Library at 2pm.

Dolls and their people invited to tea: Moms, aunts, and grandmas are invited to bring their favorite little girl and her favorite doll to enjoy an afternoon of food and fun at the Dayton Women's Club Annual Doll High Tea. It’s on Sunday, December 11 and you need to reserve your space.

Letters from Santa: A way to delight children is a personalized letter from Santa arriving in their mailbox in the weeks before Christmas. It arrives in a red envelope and includes a surprise for good children everywhere! This is Letters from Santa, which is The Little Exchange that supports the Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Looking for the next Heater and Gem: The Dayton Dragons need lots of jobs including being the mascots for the 2023 season. Check out the opportunities at milb.com/dayton

Deadline to see Deadline: The Human Race Theatre’s new production Deadline is a bit of CLUE and a bit of KNIVES OUT and a lot of fun! It wraps up this weekend.