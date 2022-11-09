Famous Folks and Their Favorite Songs: Rhine McLin

If you’re a native Daytonian, you know all about Rhine McLin. If not, let me fill you in on the impressive details. McLin was the two term mayor of Dayton from 2002 to 2010. She was Dayton’s first woman mayor and the third African American mayor of the town. She served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1988 to 1994. Also in 1994, McLin was elected State Senator for the 5th Ohio Senate District. She was also the first Black woman to serve in the Ohio Senate.

As you can see, McLin is a very accomplished person. So, it was an honor to speak with her about her five favorite songs. She was kind enough to list them for me, and explain why these tunes were her favorite.

“Music has always been a part of my life, my attitude, and my spirituality,” she revealed.

Up on the Roof by The Drifters

“This song takes me to a quiet place to secure my solace. It never gets old.”

Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson

“This song has such profound meaning about people, situations, life, personality, and community which asserts your role and duty to make a change.”

3. My Soul Has Been Anchored In the Lord by Douglas Miller

“This is my spiritual go-to when challenges, tribulations, and anxiety come along with life. It anchors me to be grateful, to celebrate His grace and mercy, to remind me, and refocus me through the storms of life to know God is always with you.”

4. Everything Must Change by Walter Jackson

“A reflection song, an appreciation of life, and a nature and reality check.”

5. Respect by Aretha Franklin

“The women’s anthem.”

A great list …for a great woman.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

